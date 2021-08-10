Manitoba finally gets some rain — but don’t expect it to last

In one of the hottest, driest summers on record, much of Manitoba got hit by some desperately needed rain Monday — in Winnipeg, more rain in one day than the city had seen over the past two months.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips said an added bonus of the rainfall is that it didn’t just come down in one big deluge.

“It didn’t come in 30 minutes, it came over several hours — anywhere from 10 to 12 hours — and that allows that rain to soak in and not run off, so it goes to work more for you,” he said.

Phillips said the rain also helps scrub the air of some of the wildfire smoke that had been lingering across the province over the last few weeks.

Although the dousing was needed, however, it looks like the province is headed right back into the hot, dry conditions we’ve seen for most of the season.

“I’d like to say that I see in over the next seven days, rain in the forecast — I don’t,” said Phillips.

“I’m sure we haven’t finished seeing the end of the 30-degree temperatures. We’ve had 30 days this year above 30 degrees — well above the normal and close to the record (set) back in 1988.

“My sense is we can’t write the final chapter on this hot, dry summer, but it doesn’t diminish what great news happened yesterday across the province.”

