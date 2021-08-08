Man’s body recovered after drowning at West Hawk Lake, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man’s body was recovered Sunday morning after he went under the water at West Hawk Lake the previous evening and did not resurface.

Mounties say they received a report of a possible drowning at around 6:40 p.m.

They were told a 52 and 51-year-old man jumped from a pontoon into the lake and immediately began having difficulty.

Life jackets were thrown to the men, but the 52-year-old wasn’t able to grab it and went under the water.

Falcon Lake RCMP, Manitoba Conservation, and the local fire department searched the area, while the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team searched underwater.

RCMP say the man’s body was recovered at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation continues.