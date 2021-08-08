Menu

News

Man’s body recovered after drowning at West Hawk Lake, RCMP say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 2:25 pm
West Hawk Lake, Manitoba. View image in full screen
West Hawk Lake, Manitoba. Paul Nowak/submitted

Manitoba RCMP say a man’s body was recovered Sunday morning after he went under the water at West Hawk Lake the previous evening and did not resurface.

Mounties say they received a report of a possible drowning at around 6:40 p.m.

They were told a 52 and 51-year-old man jumped from a pontoon into the lake and immediately began having difficulty.

Life jackets were thrown to the men, but the 52-year-old wasn’t able to grab it and went under the water.

Read more: Experts urge Manitobans to be safe when swimming following 3 separate drownings

Falcon Lake RCMP, Manitoba Conservation, and the local fire department searched the area, while the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team searched underwater.

RCMP say the man’s body was recovered at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation continues.

