Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Toronto, Chatham

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender wanted for an alleged breach of a long-term supervision order.

OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking for 50-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron, who they say was last seen walking away from his halfway house in Kingston on July 30.

He is currently under a long-term supervision order resulting from a three-year sentence for forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Perron is known to frequent the Kingston, Chatham and Toronto areas.

OPP ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them.

