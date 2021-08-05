Driver charged after crash knocks out power in an area of Waterdown

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged with careless driving after his vehicle hit a hydro pole and knocked out power in an area of Waterdown on Thursday, according to Hamilton police.

Officers were dispatched to the motor vehicle crash in the area of Parkside Drive and Evans Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Hamilton driver charged in collision with bicycle

Police discovered that a car had run into a hydro pole and that the occupants of the vehicle — a pair of male youths — had sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for a short time while Alectra utilities cleaned up and restored power to nearby residents.

A spokesperson for Alectra said 15 homes were affected by an outage for about 8 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.

2:13 New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving