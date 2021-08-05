Menu

Traffic

Driver charged after crash knocks out power in an area of Waterdown

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 1:17 pm
Driver charged after crash knocks out power in an area of Waterdown - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man has been charged with careless driving after his vehicle hit a hydro pole and knocked out power in an area of Waterdown on Thursday, according to Hamilton police.

Officers were dispatched to the motor vehicle crash in the area of Parkside Drive and Evans Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police discovered that a car had run into a hydro pole and that the occupants of the vehicle — a pair of male youths — had sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for a short time while Alectra utilities cleaned up and restored power to nearby residents.

A spokesperson for Alectra said 15 homes were affected by an outage for about 8 hours.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.

