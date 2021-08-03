Edmonton man drowned in Lake Isle after canoe flipped: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP said Tuesday that an Edmonton man drowned in Lake Isle over the August long weekend.

On Aug. 1 at 3 p.m., Evansburg RCMP received a report about a possible drowning near the Summer Village of South View.

Investigators said a canoe capsized “from the wake of a passing motorboat.” After half an hour, people in another boat stopped, pulled two individuals out of the water and took them to shore.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 64-year-old woman from Edmonton survived.

Lake Isle is about 95 kilometres west of Alberta’s capital.