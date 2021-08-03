Saint John Pride festival returns after 2020 virtual event

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Pride festival is underway with a return to in-person events this year.

Festivities began with a flag raising outside Saint John City Hall, with Mayor Donna Reardon participating and dozens of members of the community looking on.

It’s a far cry from one year ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of in-person Pride celebrations across the province. Communities amalgamated their plans into a virtual NB Pride event.

Saint John Pride president Michael Cummings said it’s important for members of the community to be around one another again.

“Not all individuals are living in safe spaces and are living with roommates and parents that are accepting and supportive,” Cummings said. “So to be able to get out with the community is a big deal. And that’s why we have Pride, to show the community and to show individuals that you’re not alone.”

Cummings said one of the week’s biggest highlights is a speech Thursday at Imperial Theatre by Canadian Olympic gold medalist and activist Mark Tewksbury.

A variety show and dance party are also planned.

Cobalt Art Gallery in uptown Saint John is hosting Queer Expressions, an art exhibit where members of Saint John’s LGBTQ2 community can put creations up for sale throughout the week.

The gallery’s art director, Sarah Tariq, said it can be challenging for these artists to get space in an art gallery.

But Tariq said their work is unique.

“They can really express themselves and what they’ve gone through and what they’re feeling in their art and it really comes out,” Tariq said. “Sometimes it can be beautifully expressive…and show bright, beautiful colours, and other times it can show the pain and the hurt that they’ve gone through.”

One very popular feature of Saint John Pride week will not take place. Cummings said they opted against holding a parade this year due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, but are hoping to bring it back next year as part of Saint John Pride’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

“Some people may think Saint John isn’t progressive and isn’t accepting,” Cummings said. “But in actuality, Saint John has a lot of support and a lot of people in the community that are here, and who are open and welcoming, not only in the community but are allies as well.”

The 2021 Saint John Pride festival runs through Aug. 8.