Free outdoor movie nights return to London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Folks in London, Ont., finally have a chance to enjoy free family-friendly films in the Forest City’s outdoors.

City officials announced on Tuesday that free outdoor movie nights are back with the launch of Through the Decades.

Taking place on a weekly basis between Aug. 13 and Sept. 17, the complimentary collection of cinema will treat audiences to films from the 1980s up to the 2020s.

The city notes that health protocols and practices related to COVID-19 will be in place. This includes having to wear a mask or face covering when guests are not seated.

Each movie night has a capacity limit of 300 people and those who wish to attend will have to register online if they want to reserve a spot. Registration opens at 8 a.m. the day of each movie night.

Story continues below advertisement

The move nights are weather-dependent and will be cancelled in the event of rain, thunderstorms or high wind. Registrants will be informed of cancellations via email and the city will also post the information on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

A full schedule of movies and parks can be found below. Each movie will start at dusk.

The Princess Bride (1987) – Friday, Aug. 13 – Storybook Gardens The Sandlot (1993) – Saturday, Aug. 21 – Labatt Park Shrek (2001) – Friday, Aug. 27 – Southeast Optimist Park Coco (2017) – Saturday, Sept. 11 – University Heights Park Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) – Friday, Sept. 17 – Ed Blake Park

3:44 Movie Classics for Kids Movie Classics for Kids – Jul 21, 2021