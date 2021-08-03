Acton man, 56, dies in motorcycle crash in Erin, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a man died following a motorcycle crash in Erin, Ont., on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the area of Second Line and Seventeen Side Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was going southbound when it left the road and hit the ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 56-year-old Adrian Hamill of Acton, Ont.

OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

