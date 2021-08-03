Menu

Canada

Acton man, 56, dies in motorcycle crash in Erin, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:26 pm
The OPP have charged the mayor of South Glengarry and warden of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County with child luring. View image in full screen
The OPP have charged the mayor of South Glengarry and warden of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County with child luring. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a man died following a motorcycle crash in Erin, Ont., on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the area of Second Line and Seventeen Side Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Wellington County OPP remove 13 ‘unsafe vehicles’ from road in 2 days

Police said the motorcycle was going southbound when it left the road and hit the ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 56-year-old Adrian Hamill of Acton, Ont.

OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

