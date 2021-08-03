15-year-old boy wounded in Carlington shooting: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is looking to speak to witnesses after a teenage boy was shot in the Carlington area on Monday.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Caldwell Avenue at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the incident, but police said he is now listed in stable condition.

The guns and gangs unit is asking any witnesses to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

