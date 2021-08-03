Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy wounded in Carlington shooting: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 12:17 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says a 15-year-old boy is now in stable condition after he was shot Monday night on Caldwell Avenue. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says a 15-year-old boy is now in stable condition after he was shot Monday night on Caldwell Avenue. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is looking to speak to witnesses after a teenage boy was shot in the Carlington area on Monday.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Caldwell Avenue at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to police.

Read more: Police investigate death of one-year-old boy in Val-des-Monts, Que.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the incident, but police said he is now listed in stable condition.

The guns and gangs unit is asking any witnesses to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Family of Black man shot dead by Repentigny police wants answers' Family of Black man shot dead by Repentigny police wants answers
Family of Black man shot dead by Repentigny police wants answers
