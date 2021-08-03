At least 6 cows struck in collision with transport south of Joyceville Penitentiary

Send this page to someone via email

Several cows were struck and some were killed after a collision with a transport early Tuesday, according to police.

The collision took place at about 4 a.m. on Highway 15 at McFarlane Road, just south of Joyceville Penitentiary.

OPP say some of the at least six cows that were struck were killed during the crash, but have not said how many.

The driver of the transport was uninjured and no charges are pending.

Police say they are still looking for the owner of the cows.

Some were seen wandering on Woodburn Road as well, and Kingston police advised drivers to move through the area with caution.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed for what OPP said was a short amount of time to remove the cows and clean the road.

Kingston police and the Ministry of Transportation are still at the scene to assist with corralling the animals and securing the road.