Suspicious death in Waterloo remains under investigation

Waterloo Regional Police say a suspicious death over the weekend in the city of Waterloo remains under investigation.
Police say officers were called to a home near Wes Graham Way and Bearinger Road at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man in distress.
They say when officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 29-year-old man.
Police say they believe there is no threat to public safety.
On Tuesday morning, a Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson told Global News that the death is still being investigated as suspicious.
Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
