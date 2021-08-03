Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in Waterloo remains under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 10:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a suspicious death over the weekend in the city of Waterloo remains under investigation.

Police say officers were called to a home near Wes Graham Way and Bearinger Road at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man in distress.

Read more: 1 airlifted to hospital after crash between car and transport truck in Woolwich

They say when officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 29-year-old man.

Police say they believe there is no threat to public safety.

Read more: 2 men arrested after shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon

On Tuesday morning, a Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson told Global News that the death is still being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

