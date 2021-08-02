Menu

Canada

Teen boy hit by vehicle at Kelowna crosswalk, receives ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 5:41 pm
Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a 14-year-old pedestrian and a passenger vehicle at a cross walk in the 1400-block of KLO Road on Monday, August 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a 14-year-old pedestrian and a passenger vehicle at a cross walk in the 1400-block of KLO Road on Monday, August 2, 2021. Global News

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a Kelowna, B.C., crosswalk on Monday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP said the collision occurred in the 1400-block of KLO Road, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Read more: Speed-related crash in Kelowna claims life of 28-year-old Surrey man

“The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be serious and potentially life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a media release.

“The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

RCMP is working to determine the cause of the collision. The area remains cordoned off to some vehicle traffic.

Read more: West Kelowna woman’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after fatal crash

“Due to the severity of this collision, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of KLO Road are closed as part of the investigation,” Noseworthy said.

The length of the closure is currently unknown.

If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2021-49436.

