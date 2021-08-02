Teen boy hit by vehicle at Kelowna crosswalk, receives ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a Kelowna, B.C., crosswalk on Monday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP said the collision occurred in the 1400-block of KLO Road, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

“The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be serious and potentially life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a media release.

2:28 Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash Kelowna Secondary School 2021 grad class pays tribute to teens killed in crash – May 28, 2021

“The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP is working to determine the cause of the collision. The area remains cordoned off to some vehicle traffic.

“Due to the severity of this collision, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of KLO Road are closed as part of the investigation,” Noseworthy said.

2:02 A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward A man who was seriously injured and had his dog killed in a hit and run in West Kelowna urges the driver to come forward – Oct 29, 2020

The length of the closure is currently unknown.

If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2021-49436.