Teen boy hit by vehicle at Kelowna crosswalk, receives ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a Kelowna, B.C., crosswalk on Monday afternoon.
Kelowna RCMP said the collision occurred in the 1400-block of KLO Road, at approximately 12:00 p.m.
“The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be serious and potentially life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a media release.
“The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”
RCMP is working to determine the cause of the collision. The area remains cordoned off to some vehicle traffic.
“Due to the severity of this collision, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of KLO Road are closed as part of the investigation,” Noseworthy said.
The length of the closure is currently unknown.
If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2021-49436.
