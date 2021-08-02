B.C. wildfire: Cooler temperatures welcome, but winds, possible thunderstorms in the forecast

Send this page to someone via email

VICTORIA – Cooler temperatures are in the weather forecast, but so are elevated winds and possible thunderstorms in British Columbia’s fire zones.

B.C.’s joint information management centre says there are 245 wildfires burning in the province.

The centre says most of the fires are in the Kamloops, Cariboo, Prince George and southeast areas.

There are currently 3,058 firefighters and other personnel fighting the fires, which have burned 5,509.36 square kilometres since April.

The joint management centre says evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect at the Sparks Lake fire, which has burned more than 650 square kilometres in an area north of Kamloops Lake.

Fire officials say stronger winds and potential thunderstorms are forecast for the areas near the Big Stick Lake fire in the Cariboo and the Octopus Lake fire in B.C.’s southeast near Fauquier.