Sports

Raptors announce three additions to coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 1:41 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors say a trio of new coaches has joined the team ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

The team says Trevor Gleeson, Nathaniel Mitchell and former Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson are all joining head coach Nick Nurse’s coaching staff.

They will join lead assistant Adrian Griffin, along with assistant coaches John Corbacio, Jon Goodwillie, Jim Sann and player development consultant Jamaal Magloire.

Gleeson joins the team after eight seasons as the head coach of the Perth Wildcats in Australia’s National Basketball League, where he compiled a record of 171-98.

Mitchell spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Hornets, and previously worked for the Raptors organization as an assistant with the G League’s Raptors 905.

Watson played 13 seasons in the NBA, and spent parts of three seasons as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
