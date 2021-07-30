Young man in hospital after daytime shooting near Montreal’s Bell Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in downtown Montreal on Friday.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said it happened just after 12 noon near the intersection of St-Antoine and Jean-d’Estrées streets, near the Bell Centre.

Officers arrived and eventually located the victim, who had fled the scene, police say.

“At least one shot was fired toward the victim injuring him in the upper body,” Comtois said.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital by police where he is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A security perimeter was put in place to protect the scene.

Investigators, assisted by forensic technicians, are now handling the investigation.

Police say officers are interviewing witnesses and assessing whether video surveillance cameras may have captured the incident.

