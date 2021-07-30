Wildfires continue to blaze, spread smoky conditions across Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The number of wildfires in Manitoba continues to increase, with changes in wind causing suddenly-smoky days as far away as Winnipeg.

According to the province’s wildfire update Thursday afternoon, 150 blazes were burning throughout Manitoba, with crews having the most trouble in regions east of Lake Winnipeg.

Don Hallett, assistant director of the province’s Wildfire Service, told 680 CJOB that so far, those fires aren’t directly threatening area communities — at least not with flames.

“Thankfully they’re still a fair distance away from any of the communities, but unfortunately with the amount of smoke that’s being produced by these fires, it still has a major effect on those communities,” he said.

“Our eastern partners have been able to lend a helping hand with the equipment that they have available, due to the fact that their fire situation isn’t as dire as what’s happening across western Canada.”

Hallett said the deployment of 120 soldiers from CFB Shilo — who are expected to be helping out crews until at least Aug. 10 — has made a big impact.

“What they’re doing for us is allowing our initial attack personnel the ability to get off a sustained fire action, and continue to put out hot spots and continue to hold fire perimeters.”

Those smoky conditions, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, aren’t about to go away any time soon.

Meteorologist Sara Hoffman told Global News that, unfortunately, there isn’t much good news in the forecast for Manitoba when it comes to air quality.

“For today and into the long weekend, we’re expecting periods of on-and-off poor air quality due to the nearby forest fire smoke,” she said.

“There may be some periods of reprieve where the air quality health index is at maybe a moderate or a low, but that will soon be followed up by a high-risk air quality at some point over the course of the weekend.”

“We’re dealing with a fairly stagnant weather pattern over the area … that stagnant pattern will trap that forest fire smoke close to the surface, and it will ebb and flow slowly in and out of the Red River Valley, then off and on over the weekend.”

Hoffman said the western part of the province, toward Brandon and into Saskatchewan, may see slightly improved conditions, but even they won’t get off smoke-free.

“It’s essentially the best of the worst.”

