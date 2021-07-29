Nanaimo RCMP release image of suspect vehicle linked to vicious attack on homeless man

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP have released an image of a vehicle they believe is linked to the assault earlier this month of a man experiencing homelessness.

Charles Salter, 45, was pushing his shopping cart near 102 Street and Victoria Avenue on July 10 at 9:30 p.m. when witnesses say he was approached by a small black car with several people inside.

Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects in disturbing attack on homeless man

Salter was bear-sprayed, run over by a car then left on the road, police said. He is still being treated at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for his injuries.

Police released a blurry picture of the suspect vehicle in what they described as a “vicious attack.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

Speaking to Global News earlier this month, Salter’s daughter Kayleen urged the people responsible to turn themselves in.

“Face your consequences,” she said. “I can’t believe there’s monsters like that running around, you guys are messed up. I hope you get justice.”

— With files from Kylie Stanton and Simon Little