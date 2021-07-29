London region under severe thunderstorm watch

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the London region, as a cold front passes through.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, large hail and heavy rain.

The watch is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

Forecasters admit there’s some uncertainly with how intense the storm may get, but Environment Canada is monitoring the situation.

Residents are encouraged to take cover indoors during the storm, as heavy downpours can cause flash floods, strong winds can down trees and power lines, and lightning strikes can be fatal.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The storm system is expected to clear out by Thursday afternoon.