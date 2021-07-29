Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London region under severe thunderstorm watch

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2021 5:26 am
London Thunderstorm View image in full screen
A thunderstorm in London, Ont., prompted reaction from local residents on social media. Kelly Wang / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the London region, as a cold front passes through.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, large hail and heavy rain.

The watch is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

Read more: Simpsons’ Tim Long bases comedy film ‘The Exchange’ on youth in Exeter, Ont.

Forecasters admit there’s some uncertainly with how intense the storm may get, but Environment Canada is monitoring the situation.

Trending Stories

Residents are encouraged to take cover indoors during the storm, as heavy downpours can cause flash floods, strong winds can down trees and power lines, and lightning strikes can be fatal.

Story continues below advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The storm system is expected to clear out by Thursday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagHeavy Rain tagHail tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagSevere Thunderstorm tagFlash Flood tagStrong wind gusts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers