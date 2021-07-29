Menu

Canada

Police search for missing 19 year old in Woodstock

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2021 4:55 am
Woodstock police say Skie Black was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of the Tim Hortons on Oxford Road 4. View image in full screen
Woodstock police say Skie Black was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of the Tim Hortons on Oxford Road 4. Woodstock Police Service

Woodstock police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 19-year-old.

Officials say Skie Black was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of the Tim Hortons on Oxford Road 4 in Woodstock.

According to police, Black is believed to be wearing a red shirt, camouflage face mask, camouflage backpack, and brown leather boots. Police say she is roughly 5’6″ with straight, dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.

