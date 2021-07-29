Police search for missing 19 year old in Woodstock

Woodstock police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 19-year-old.
Officials say Skie Black was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of the Tim Hortons on Oxford Road 4 in Woodstock.
Read more: Pair charged after fleeing officers in stolen car, striking 2 vehicles, London police allege
According to police, Black is believed to be wearing a red shirt, camouflage face mask, camouflage backpack, and brown leather boots. Police say she is roughly 5’6″ with straight, dirty blonde hair.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments