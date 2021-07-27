Businesses damaged in south Calgary commercial building fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a fire at a south Calgary commercial building Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a commercial building in the 5700 block of 3 Street S.W.

When fire crews arrived, they began an aggressive offensive attack and quickly brought the fire under control, said Innes Fraser, Calgary Fire Department battalion chief.

Two businesses were affected by the blaze, one of which will not be able to return to the building, Fraser said.

Smoke had to be ventilated out of the rest of the building.

One person was inside one of the businesses when the fire broke out. They were able to get out on their own but were then taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Fraser said.

There were two cats in the building at the time, one of which was found dead. The search continues for the second cat.

A massage business and karaoke rental business appeared to be affected by the blaze.

A fire investigator was at the scene Tuesday morning to determine how the fire started.

The cost of the damages is not yet known.

1 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary firefighters work to battle a blaze at a commercial building in the 5700 block of 3 Street SW Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News 2 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary firefighters work to battle a blaze at a commercial building in the 5700 block of 3 Street S.W. Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News 3 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary firefighters work to battle a blaze at a commercial building in the 5700 block of 3 Street SW Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News