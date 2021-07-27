Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Hamilton, Brampton, Simcoe areas

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender, OPP say.

Provincial police’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking people to be on the lookout for 21-year-old Tyereek Nosworthy, who they say is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

He is currently serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 17 days sentence for disguise with intent, armed robbery and break and enter to commit theft.

He was released from Warkworth Institution on June 22 and failed to report to the halfway house in Kingston, according to police.

Nosworthy is known to frequent the Toronto, Hamilton, Brampton and Simcoe areas, OPP say.

Police ask anyone who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them.