Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Overnight fire rips through industrial building in Rawdon, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 5:33 pm
Fire ripped through a meat packing business in Rawdon, N.S., late Sunday. View image in full screen
Fire ripped through a meat packing business in Rawdon, N.S., late Sunday. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Investigators are still assessing the damage caused by a large fire overnight at a large industrial complex in Rawdon, N.S.

Fire broke out at the building that houses Scotia Meat Packers on Highway 14 shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: ‘Total devastation’ — Massive fire at N.S. lumber plant hits area’s largest employer

The blaze spread through a complex of connected structures on the property.

Trending Stories

The call went out to dozens of fire departments across mainland Nova Scotia and at one point, about 100 firefighters from four different counties were on scene.

“We had up to 28 departments here in all total, from different places,” said Deputy Chief James Robinson of the Rawdon Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the departments had to help bring water to the scene by tanker trucks.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of animals being harmed.

The cause remains under investigation.

–With files from Richard Dooley

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Industrial Fire tagnova scotia fire tagRawdon fire tagRawdon Fire Department tagRawdon NS Fire tagScotia Meat Packers tagUpper Rawdon fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers