Overnight fire rips through industrial building in Rawdon, N.S.

Investigators are still assessing the damage caused by a large fire overnight at a large industrial complex in Rawdon, N.S.

Fire broke out at the building that houses Scotia Meat Packers on Highway 14 shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

The blaze spread through a complex of connected structures on the property.

The call went out to dozens of fire departments across mainland Nova Scotia and at one point, about 100 firefighters from four different counties were on scene.

“We had up to 28 departments here in all total, from different places,” said Deputy Chief James Robinson of the Rawdon Fire Department.

Some of the departments had to help bring water to the scene by tanker trucks.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of animals being harmed.

The cause remains under investigation.

–With files from Richard Dooley