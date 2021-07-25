North Perimeter Highway safety upgrades begin Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Extensive upgrades to Winnipeg’s north Perimeter Highway will begin Monday, according to the province.

Among the improvements are the construction of turning lanes, concrete pavement repairs, gravelling of existing service roads, and the removal of intersections and median openings.

The province says half a dozen intersections will close permanently. They are:

Road 64 North

Inkster Boulevard

Prairie Dog Trail

Summit Road

Klimpke Road

King Edward Street

Crews will be working west to east, and are expected to wrap up in October 2021.

Traffic control, such as temporary lane closures and reduced speed zones, are expected.

The upgrades are part of Phase 2 of the province’s Perimeter Safety Review.

The first phase involved improvements to the South Perimeter Highway, which the province says are nearly complete.

