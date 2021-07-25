Menu

Economy

North Perimeter Highway safety upgrades begin Monday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 1:57 pm
Extensive upgrades to Winnipeg's north Perimeter Highway will begin Monday, according to the province. View image in full screen
Extensive upgrades to Winnipeg's north Perimeter Highway will begin Monday, according to the province. File / Global News

Extensive upgrades to Winnipeg’s north Perimeter Highway will begin Monday, according to the province.

Among the improvements are the construction of turning lanes, concrete pavement repairs, gravelling of existing service roads, and the removal of intersections and median openings.

The province says half a dozen intersections will close permanently. They are:

  • Road 64 North
  • Inkster Boulevard
  • Prairie Dog Trail
  • Summit Road
  • Klimpke Road
  • King Edward Street

Read more: Manitoba unveils blueprint for decades’ worth of upgrades to South Perimeter Highway

Crews will be working west to east, and are expected to wrap up in October 2021.

Traffic control, such as temporary lane closures and reduced speed zones, are expected.

The upgrades are part of Phase 2 of the province’s Perimeter Safety Review.

The first phase involved improvements to the South Perimeter Highway, which the province says are nearly complete.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba planning new interchange for Perimeter near Oak Bluff' Manitoba planning new interchange for Perimeter near Oak Bluff
Manitoba planning new interchange for Perimeter near Oak Bluff – Jun 22, 2021
