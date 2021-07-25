SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

U.S. moving in ‘wrong direction’ says Fauci, as COVID-19 Delta variant rages on

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 25, 2021 12:27 pm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A person wearing American flag clothing poses on the boardwalk at Coney Island as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 4, 2020 in New York City. Phase 2 permits the reopening of offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, barbers and beauty parlors and numerous other businesses. Phase 2 is the second of four-phased stages designated by the state. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images).
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A person wearing American flag clothing poses on the boardwalk at Coney Island as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 4, 2020 in New York City. Phase 2 permits the reopening of offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, barbers and beauty parlors and numerous other businesses. Phase 2 is the second of four-phased stages designated by the state. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images).

The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”

He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.

Read more: Fully vaccinated Americans do not need COVID-19 booster shots right now: Fauci

Fauci, who also serves President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on individuals to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status. Fauci said those local rules are compatible with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public.

Nearly 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible U.S. population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Fauci said government experts are reviewing early data as they consider whether to recommend that vaccinated individuals to get booster shots. He suggested that some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant and cancer patients, are “likely” to be recommended for booster shots.

He also praised Republicans, including Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, and the second-ranking House leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated. Their states have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

“What I would really like to see is more and more of the leaders in those areas that are not vaccinating to get out and speak out and encourage people to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
