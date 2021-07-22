West Kelowna RCMP investigating spray-painted swastika

Send this page to someone via email

A swastika was spray-painted in a parking lot in West Kelowna, and now police say they’re investigating the incident.

Police say the symbol was spray-painted sometime during the morning of July 21, along the 500 block of Highway 97.

“The swastika was put directly behind the vehicle of a Jewish man, who was understandably very upset when he saw it,” said West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen.

“Racism of any kind has no place in our community and will not tolerated. We are conducting a fulsome investigation into this incident, and appeal to anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone who has information about this, including possible dashcam footage, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250- 768-2800.

