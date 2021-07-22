Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna RCMP investigating spray-painted swastika

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 8:42 pm
Police say the symbol was spray-painted in sometime during the morning of July 21, in a parking lot along the 500 block of Highway 97. View image in full screen
Police say the symbol was spray-painted in sometime during the morning of July 21, in a parking lot along the 500 block of Highway 97. Global News

A swastika was spray-painted in a parking lot in West Kelowna, and now police say they’re investigating the incident.

Police say the symbol was spray-painted sometime during the morning of July 21, along the 500 block of Highway 97.

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

“The swastika was put directly behind the vehicle of a Jewish man, who was understandably very upset when he saw it,” said West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen.

“Racism of any kind has no place in our community and will not tolerated. We are conducting a fulsome investigation into this incident, and appeal to anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone who has information about this, including possible dashcam footage, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250- 768-2800.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Westmount community outraged over vandalized synagogue' Westmount community outraged over vandalized synagogue
Westmount community outraged over vandalized synagogue – Jan 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagHate Crime tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagSwastika tagspray painted swastika tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers