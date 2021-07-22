Menu

Crime

Durham man charged with child porn possession, attempt to have sex with youth: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 10:34 am
The Peterborough Police Service has arrested a man for sex-related charges involving youth following an online investigation. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service has arrested a man for sex-related charges involving youth following an online investigation. File Photo / Getty Images

A Durham Region man faces sex-related charges involving youth following an online investigation by Peterborough police.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, their investigation led to the arrest of a man on Wednesday.

Read more: Toronto man charged with attempting to have sex with youth, Peterborough police say

Bradley Demone-Cantin, 36, of Bowmanville, Ont., was charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of adult agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.

No details were provided on the investigation.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Click to play video: 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
