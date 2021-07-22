Durham man charged with child porn possession, attempt to have sex with youth: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Durham Region man faces sex-related charges involving youth following an online investigation by Peterborough police.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, their investigation led to the arrest of a man on Wednesday.

Bradley Demone-Cantin, 36, of Bowmanville, Ont., was charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of adult agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.

No details were provided on the investigation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

