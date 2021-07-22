Hextall on Hockey: Appleton’s departure from Jets presents an opportunity

Send this page to someone via email

The selection of Mason Appleton in the expansion draft provides several opportunities on multiple levels.

It’s an opportunity for Appleton to play somewhere new for a team that is excited to see what he can bring to the franchise.

Playing on the right side in Winnipeg behind Blake Wheeler and Nik Ehlers, the 25-year-old had likely hit his ceiling.

Now in Seattle, Appleton can use his size, skating ability and scoring touch to carve out a new role for himself on a new team.

The departure of Appleton creates an opportunity for another member of the Jets organization to level up and become a full-time NHLer.

For Logan Stanley, it’s an opportunity for the defenceman to build off his rookie season and prove that the Jets were correct in protecting him.

On the other end, Dylan DeMelo has the opportunity to remain with Winnipeg and illustrate through his play and leadership in the room that the Jets were lucky he wasn’t selected by Seattle.

Opportunity knocks — let’s see who opens the door.

