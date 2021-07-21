Menu

Canada

London, Ont. man dies of injuries sustained in Kipps Lane apartment fire

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 21, 2021 11:54 am
Firefighters at the scene of a blaze on Kipps Lane on July 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene of a blaze on Kipps Lane on July 19, 2021. via LdnOntFire/Twitter

Police in London, Ont., say a man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in a fire on Monday has died in hospital.

The 38-year-old’s name is not being released at the request of family, police say.

Read more: 1 person injured after ‘possible explosion’ at apartment complex on Kipps Lane

In an update on Wednesday, London police also state that investigators now believe that the fire “started by accident and the circumstances surrounding its origin are no longer considered to be suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to a fire in an apartment on Kipps Lane, just east of Adelaide Street, at roughly 4:40 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, fire officials told Global News that emergency crews were called to a “possible explosion” at the apartment building.

Read more: 25-year-old man identified as deceased in suspicious Kingston fire: police

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says the fire was knocked down quickly, and one person was taken to hospital.

“We had one individual that had obvious injuries due to a fire,” Shewell said. “There was very little smoke and fire after that.”

The investigation into the now-fatal fire is ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious.

— with files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.

