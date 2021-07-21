London, Ont. man dies of injuries sustained in Kipps Lane apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in a fire on Monday has died in hospital.

The 38-year-old’s name is not being released at the request of family, police say.

In an update on Wednesday, London police also state that investigators now believe that the fire “started by accident and the circumstances surrounding its origin are no longer considered to be suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to a fire in an apartment on Kipps Lane, just east of Adelaide Street, at roughly 4:40 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, fire officials told Global News that emergency crews were called to a “possible explosion” at the apartment building.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says the fire was knocked down quickly, and one person was taken to hospital.

“We had one individual that had obvious injuries due to a fire,” Shewell said. “There was very little smoke and fire after that.”

The investigation into the now-fatal fire is ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious.

— with files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.

Incident update- Kipps Lane: fire is out. Mechanical ventilation underway. One individual treated and transported by @MLPS911 Fire investigator on scene. Possible explosion. @ONFireMarshal will be contacted. Working with partners @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 # pic.twitter.com/4aNrrjuu8R — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 19, 2021