Canada

Evacuation alert upgraded to order for Three Valley Lake fire west of Revelstoke, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 5:58 pm
A map showing the evacuation order for the Three Valley Lake fire that’s around 18 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke, B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the evacuation order for the Three Valley Lake fire that’s around 18 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke, B.C. Columbia Shuswap Regional District

An evacuation order has been issued for a wildfire threatening properties around 18 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke.

The Three Valley Lake fire is estimated at 60 hectares and is deemed out of control.

Prior to Tuesday’s evacuation order, which was issued at noon, lakeside properties were placed under an evacuation alert on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Three Valley Lake properties put on alert as wildfire threatens community near Revelstoke, B.C.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says the evacuation order includes the area bordering the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

However, the CSRD noted that travel along the Trans-Canada is still open.

The CSRD also noted that there’s limited commercial lodging available at this time, and that if you cannot stay with family or friends, you are asked to report at the reception centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre at 1091 Shuswap Ave., in Sicamous.

To view the evacuation order, visit this webpage.

