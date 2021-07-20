Evacuation alert upgraded to order for Three Valley Lake fire west of Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued for a wildfire threatening properties around 18 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke.

The Three Valley Lake fire is estimated at 60 hectares and is deemed out of control.

Prior to Tuesday’s evacuation order, which was issued at noon, lakeside properties were placed under an evacuation alert on Monday afternoon.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an EVACUATION ORDER has been issued by the Shuswap Emergency Program due to an immediate danger to life safety caused by a wildfire burning near Three Valley Lake in Electoral Area E. See: https://t.co/qg1P6ulgaM pic.twitter.com/RIfhRzY2fw — Shuswap Emergency Program (@shuswapemerg) July 20, 2021

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says the evacuation order includes the area bordering the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

However, the CSRD noted that travel along the Trans-Canada is still open.

The CSRD also noted that there’s limited commercial lodging available at this time, and that if you cannot stay with family or friends, you are asked to report at the reception centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre at 1091 Shuswap Ave., in Sicamous.

To view the evacuation order, visit this webpage.

