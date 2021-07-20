London and area athletes set for Tokyo Olympics

Competition is getting underway at the Tokyo Olympics and there are nearly two dozen area athletes chasing gold.
A full schedule of athletes and their events is listed below.
Erika Polidori and Canada’s women’s softball team will kick off their schedule on Wednesday, July 21, at 2 a.m. Eastern against Mexico. Polidori was born in London, Ont., and grew up in Brantford, Ont. Canada is an excellent medal hope in softball. They come in ranked third in the world.
Canada’s women’s soccer team is ranked fourth in the world and also get going on Wednesday, July 21. They will go up against host Japan at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.
Londoners Jesse Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky are part of a side looking to match or better their bronze medal performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016.
Susanne Grainger, Lisa Roman, Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Martins will hit the water in rowing in the first week of the Games.
Grainger is from London, Moffat attends Western University, Martins is part of the Western University Rowing Club and Roman competes with the London Rowing Club.
Londoner Michelle Darvil is a coach with Canada’s Olympic Rowing team.
In the pool, London’s Maggie MacNeil is a favourite to medal in the 100m butterfly after winning gold at the 2019 World Championship. MacNeil will be joined on Team Canada by Julia Wilkinson of Stratford, Ont., who specializes in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.
In volleyball, London is represented on the beach by Heather Bansley and on the court by Oakridge Secondary School graduate T.J. Sanders. Sanders was also part of the Forest City Volleyball club and has been a member of the national team since 2010.
Ridgetown, Ont.’s Chris von Martels will compete in equestrian beginning on July 24.
Breanne Nicholas is from Blenheim, Ont., and is a member of Canada’s women’s rugby team. They play their first match on July 28 against Brazil.
On July 19, Londoner and Saunders Secondary School graduate Miranda Ayim was named a co-flag bearer with men’s rugby player Nathan Hirayama. Ayim will also be leading the Canadian women’s basketball team into their first game alongside Chatham’s Bridget Carleton on July 26 against Serbia.
Montcalm Secondary School graduate Damian Warner will go for gold in the men’s decathlon beginning on Aug. 3.
Alysha Newman, who went to Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, begins the pole vault competition on Aug. 2.
Lucknow, Ont.’s Julie-Anne Staehli will compete in the 5000m.
Two London-born 1500m runners, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford and Lucia Stafford, hit the track on Aug. 1 and Bolade Ajomale is a member of Canada’s 4 x 100m team. Like Stafford and DeBues-Stafford, Ajomale was born in London and now lives in the Greater Toronto Area.
Cycling and Ding are two of the final events at this year’s games and both will have area participants.
Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., will compete in 10m platform and London’s Nick Wammes is a member of Canada’s track cycling team.
Below is the schedule for all area athletes.
(All times Eastern Standard Time)
Wednesday, July 21
SOFTBALL
Erika Polidori – London/Brantford
July 21 2:00 am Canada vs Mexico
July 21 8:00 pm Canada vs USA
SOCCER
Shelina Zadorsky – London
Jessie Fleming – London
July 21 6:30 am Canada vs Japan
Thursday, July 22
ROWING
Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls
July 22 10:00 pm Heats
Friday, July 23
VOLLEYBALL
TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)
July 23 8:00 pm Canada vs Italy
ROWING
Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls
July 23 8:30 pm Repechage (may not need to compete)
SOFTBALL
Erika Polidori – London
July 23 9:00 pm Canada vs Australia
ROWING
Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls
July 23 8:30 pm Repechage – Western University Rowing Club – Women’s Four
July 23 10:50 pm Heats
Saturday, July 24
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 24 4:00 am Individual qualifier day
SWIMMING
Maggie MacNeil – London
July 24 6:28 am 100m butterfly heats
July 24 8:15 am 4x100m Freestyle relay heats
July 24 9:40 pm 100m butterfly semi-final
July 24 10:45 pm 4x100m Freestyle relay final
Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays
July 24 8:15 am 4x100m Freestyle relay heats (may not be in it)
July 24 10:45 pm 4x100m Freestyle relay final (may not be in it)
SOCCER
Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer
Jessie Fleming – London – soccer
July 21 6:30 am Canada vs Japan
July 24 3:30 am Canada vs Chile
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
July 24 7:00 am Canada vs China
ROWING
Susanne Grainger – London – Women’s coxed eight
Lisa Roman – London Rowing Club – Women’s coxed eight
July 24 10:20 pm Women’s Eight – heats
Sunday, July 25
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 25 4:00 am Dressage and Individual qualifier day
ROWING
Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls
July 25 9:20 pm Semi-final
Jennifer Martins – Western University Rowing Club – Women’s Four
July 25 10:00 pm Repechage (may not need to compete)
SWIMMING
Maggie MacNeil – swimming (100 fly and potentially 4×100 Freestyle relay and Medley relay)
July 25 9:30 pm 100m butterfly final
Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays
July 25 6:02 am 100m backstroke heats
July 25 9:50 pm 100m backstroke semi-final
SOFTBALL
Erika Polidori – London/Brantford – Softball
July 25 1:30 am Canada vs Japan
Monday, July 26
SOFTBALL
Erika Polidori – London/Brantford – Softball
July 26 1:30 am Canada vs Italy
BASKETBALL
Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball
Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball
July 26 4:20 am Canada vs Serbia
VOLLEYBALL
TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)
July 26 6:40 am Canada vs Japan
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
July 26 10:00 pm Canada vs Argentina
SWIMMING
Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays
July 26 9:51 pm 100m backstroke final
Tuesday, July 27
SOFTBALL
Erika Polidori – London/Brantford – Softball
July 27 12:00 am Bronze Medal game (Canada may not be in it)
July 27 7:00 am Gold Medal game (Canada may not be in it)
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 27 4:00 am Dressage Team Grand Prix special
SOCCER
Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer
Jessie Fleming – London – soccer
July 27 7:00 am Canada vs Great Britain
ROWING
Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls
July 27 7:30 pm Final B
July 27 8:18 pm Final A
Jennifer Martins – Western University Rowing Club – Women’s Four
July 27 7:54 pm Final B
July 27 8:50 pm Final A
Susanne Grainger – London – Women’s coxed eight
Lisa Roman – London Rowing Club – Women’s coxed eight
July 27 9:30 pm Women’s Eight – Repechage
Wednesday, July 28
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 28 4;30 AM Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
VOLLEYBALL
TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)
July 28 2:30 am Canada vs Iran
BASKETBALL
Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball
Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball
July 28 9:00 pm Canada vs South Korea
RUGBY
Breanne Nicholas – Chatham/Blenheim – Rugby (Women’s)
July 28 8:30 pm Canada vs Brazil
SWIMMING
Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays
July 28 6:02 am 100m freestyle heats
July 28 9:53 pm 100m freestyle semi-final
Thursday, July 29
RUGBY
Breanne Nicholas – Chatham/Blenheim – Rugby (Women’s)
July 29 3:30 am Canada vs Fiji
SWIMMING
Maggie MacNeil – swimming (100 fly and potentially 4×100 Freestyle relay and Medley relay)
July 29 7:28 am 4×100 Medley relay heats
Julia Wilkinson – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays
July 29 9:59 pm 100m freestyle final
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 29 7:30 pm Eventing Dressage Team/Indiv Ses 1 (may not be in it)
ROWING
Susanne Grainger – London – Women’s coxed eight
Lisa Roman – London Rowing Club – Women’s coxed eight
July 29 9:05 pm Women’s Eight – Final
Friday, July 30
ATHLETICS
Julie-Anne Staehli – Lucknow – 5000m
July 30 6:00 am Round 1
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 30 4:30 am Eventing Dressage Team/Indiv Ses 1
SOCCER
Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer
Jessie Fleming – London – soccer
July 30 TBA Quarter final
SWIMMING
Maggie MacNeil – swimming
July 30 8:36 am 4×100 Medley relay heats
Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming
July 30 8:36 am 4×100 Medley relay heats
Saturday, July 31
BASKETBALL
Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball
Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball
July 31 9:00 pm Canada vs Spain
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
July 31 6:45 pm Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual
RUGBY
Breanne Nicholas – Chatham/Blenheim – Rugby
July 31 4:30 am Bronze Medal match
July 31 5:30 am Gold Medal match
SWIMMING
Maggie MacNeil – swimming (100 fly and potentially 4×100 Freestyle relay and Medley relay)
July 31 10:15 pm 4×100 Medley relay final
Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays
July 31 10:15 pm 4×100 Medley relay final (may not be in it)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
July 31 8:00 pm Round of 16 (may not be in it)
VOLLEYBALL
TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)
July 31 8:00 pm Canada vs Poland
Sunday, Aug. 1
ATHLETICS
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m
Aug 1 8:35 pm Heats – 1500m
Lucia Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m, 4X400 relay
Aug 1 8:35 pm Heats – 1500m
VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
Aug 1 8:00 pm Round of 16 (may not be in it)
Sunday, Aug. 2
ATHLETICS
Alysha Newman – London – Athletics (Pole Vault)
Aug 2 6:20 am Qualification
Julie-Anne Staehli – Lucknow – 5000m
Aug 2 8:40 am Final
CYCLING
Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)
Aug 2 4:02 am Team pursuit
EQUESTRIAN
Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)
Aug 2 4:00 am Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier
Aug 2 7:45 am Individual Final
SOCCER
Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer
Jessie Fleming – London – soccer
Aug 2 TBA Semi-final
Monday, Aug. 3
ATHLETICS
Damian Warner – London – Decathlon
Aug 3 8:00 pm 100m
Aug 3 8:55 pm Long jump
Aug 3 10:40 pm Shot put
CYCLING
Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)
Aug 2 4:02 am Team pursuit
Aug 3 TBA Team pursuit and Team sprint
VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
Aug 3 TBA Quarter-final
Tuesday, Aug. 4
ATHLETICS
Damian Warner – London – Decathlon
Aug 4 5:30 am High Jump
Aug 4 8:30 am 400m
Aug 4 8:00 pm 110m hurdles
Aug 4 8:50 pm Discus
Bolade Ajomale – born in London (lives in Richmond Hill) – 4×100 Relay
Aug 4 9:00 pm 4x100m Relay Heats
BASKETBALL
Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball
Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball
Aug 4 TBA Quarter-final
CYCLING
Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)
Aug 4 TBA Men’s Sprint – preliminary
DIVING
Celina Toth – St. Thomas – Diving
Aug 4 3:00 am 10m platform Preliminary
Aug 4 9:00 pm 10m platform Semi-final
VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
Aug 4 TBA Women’s semi-final
Wednesday, Aug. 5
ATHLETICS
Damian Warner – London – Decathlon
Aug 5 6:15 am Javelin
Aug 5 8:40 am 1500m
Alysha Newman – London – Athletics (Pole Vault)
Aug 5 6:20 am Final
CYCLING
Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)
Aug 5 TBA Men’s Sprint 1/8 finals
DIVING
Celina Toth – St. Thomas – Diving
Aug 5 3:00 am 10m platform Final
SOCCER
Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer
Jessie Fleming – London – soccer
Aug 5 4:00 am Bronze medal match
Aug 5 10:00 pm Gold medal match
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)
Aug 5 9:00 pm Bronze medal match (may not be in it)
Aug 5 10:30 pm Gold medal match (may not be in it)
Thursday, Aug. 6
ATHLETICS
Bolade Ajomale – born in London (lives in Richmond Hill) – 4×100 Relay
Aug 6 9:30 am 4x100m Relay Final
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – born in London, Hometown Toronto – 1500m
Aug 6 8:50 pm Final – 1500m
Lucia Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m, 4X400 relay
Aug 6 7:25 am 4X400 relay heats
Aug 6 8:50 pm Final – 1500m
Friday, Aug. 7
ATHLETICS
Lucia Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m, 4X400 relay
Aug 7 8:30 am 4X400 relay final
BASKETBALL
Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball
Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball
Aug 7 4:00 am Bronze Medal game (may not be in it)
Aug 7 11:30 pm Gold medal game (may not be in it)
CYCLING
Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)
Aug 7 TBA Men’s Kelrin
VOLLEYBALL
TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)
Aug 7 12:30 am Bronze medal match (may not be in it)
Aug 7 8:15 am Gold medal match (may not be in it)
Saturday, Aug. 8
CYCLING
Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)
Aug 8 TBA Men’s Kelrin semi and final
