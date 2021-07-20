London and area athletes set for Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Competition is getting underway at the Tokyo Olympics and there are nearly two dozen area athletes chasing gold.

A full schedule of athletes and their events is listed below.

Erika Polidori and Canada’s women’s softball team will kick off their schedule on Wednesday, July 21, at 2 a.m. Eastern against Mexico. Polidori was born in London, Ont., and grew up in Brantford, Ont. Canada is an excellent medal hope in softball. They come in ranked third in the world.

Canada’s women’s soccer team is ranked fourth in the world and also get going on Wednesday, July 21. They will go up against host Japan at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

Londoners Jesse Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky are part of a side looking to match or better their bronze medal performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016.

Susanne Grainger, Lisa Roman, Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Martins will hit the water in rowing in the first week of the Games.

Grainger is from London, Moffat attends Western University, Martins is part of the Western University Rowing Club and Roman competes with the London Rowing Club.

Londoner Michelle Darvil is a coach with Canada’s Olympic Rowing team.

In the pool, London’s Maggie MacNeil is a favourite to medal in the 100m butterfly after winning gold at the 2019 World Championship. MacNeil will be joined on Team Canada by Julia Wilkinson of Stratford, Ont., who specializes in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

In volleyball, London is represented on the beach by Heather Bansley and on the court by Oakridge Secondary School graduate T.J. Sanders. Sanders was also part of the Forest City Volleyball club and has been a member of the national team since 2010.

Ridgetown, Ont.’s Chris von Martels will compete in equestrian beginning on July 24.

Breanne Nicholas is from Blenheim, Ont., and is a member of Canada’s women’s rugby team. They play their first match on July 28 against Brazil.

On July 19, Londoner and Saunders Secondary School graduate Miranda Ayim was named a co-flag bearer with men’s rugby player Nathan Hirayama. Ayim will also be leading the Canadian women’s basketball team into their first game alongside Chatham’s Bridget Carleton on July 26 against Serbia.

Montcalm Secondary School graduate Damian Warner will go for gold in the men’s decathlon beginning on Aug. 3.

Alysha Newman, who went to Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, begins the pole vault competition on Aug. 2.

Lucknow, Ont.’s Julie-Anne Staehli will compete in the 5000m.

Two London-born 1500m runners, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford and Lucia Stafford, hit the track on Aug. 1 and Bolade Ajomale is a member of Canada’s 4 x 100m team. Like Stafford and DeBues-Stafford, Ajomale was born in London and now lives in the Greater Toronto Area.

Cycling and Ding are two of the final events at this year’s games and both will have area participants.

Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., will compete in 10m platform and London’s Nick Wammes is a member of Canada’s track cycling team.

Below is the schedule for all area athletes.

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

Wednesday, July 21

SOFTBALL

Erika Polidori – London/Brantford

July 21 2:00 am Canada vs Mexico

July 21 8:00 pm Canada vs USA

SOCCER

Shelina Zadorsky – London

Jessie Fleming – London

July 21 6:30 am Canada vs Japan

Thursday, July 22

ROWING

Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls

July 22 10:00 pm Heats

Friday, July 23

VOLLEYBALL

TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)

July 23 8:00 pm Canada vs Italy

ROWING

Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls

July 23 8:30 pm Repechage (may not need to compete)

SOFTBALL

Erika Polidori – London

July 23 9:00 pm Canada vs Australia

ROWING

Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls

July 23 8:30 pm Repechage – Western University Rowing Club – Women’s Four

July 23 10:50 pm Heats

Saturday, July 24

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 24 4:00 am Individual qualifier day

SWIMMING

Maggie MacNeil – London

July 24 6:28 am 100m butterfly heats

July 24 8:15 am 4x100m Freestyle relay heats

July 24 9:40 pm 100m butterfly semi-final

July 24 10:45 pm 4x100m Freestyle relay final

Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays

July 24 8:15 am 4x100m Freestyle relay heats (may not be in it)

July 24 10:45 pm 4x100m Freestyle relay final (may not be in it)

SOCCER

Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer

Jessie Fleming – London – soccer

July 21 6:30 am Canada vs Japan

July 24 3:30 am Canada vs Chile

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

July 24 7:00 am Canada vs China

ROWING

Susanne Grainger – London – Women’s coxed eight

Lisa Roman – London Rowing Club – Women’s coxed eight

July 24 10:20 pm Women’s Eight – heats

Sunday, July 25

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 25 4:00 am Dressage and Individual qualifier day

ROWING

Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls

July 25 9:20 pm Semi-final

Jennifer Martins – Western University Rowing Club – Women’s Four

July 25 10:00 pm Repechage (may not need to compete)

SWIMMING

Maggie MacNeil – swimming (100 fly and potentially 4×100 Freestyle relay and Medley relay)

July 25 9:30 pm 100m butterfly final

Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays

July 25 6:02 am 100m backstroke heats

July 25 9:50 pm 100m backstroke semi-final

SOFTBALL

Erika Polidori – London/Brantford – Softball

July 25 1:30 am Canada vs Japan

Monday, July 26

SOFTBALL

Erika Polidori – London/Brantford – Softball

July 26 1:30 am Canada vs Italy

BASKETBALL

Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball

Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball

July 26 4:20 am Canada vs Serbia

VOLLEYBALL

TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)

July 26 6:40 am Canada vs Japan

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

July 26 10:00 pm Canada vs Argentina

SWIMMING

Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays

July 26 9:51 pm 100m backstroke final

Tuesday, July 27

SOFTBALL

Erika Polidori – London/Brantford – Softball

July 27 12:00 am Bronze Medal game (Canada may not be in it)

July 27 7:00 am Gold Medal game (Canada may not be in it)

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 27 4:00 am Dressage Team Grand Prix special

SOCCER

Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer

Jessie Fleming – London – soccer

July 27 7:00 am Canada vs Great Britain

ROWING

Jill Moffatt – attends Western – Women’s Double Sculls

July 27 7:30 pm Final B

July 27 8:18 pm Final A

Jennifer Martins – Western University Rowing Club – Women’s Four

July 27 7:54 pm Final B

July 27 8:50 pm Final A

Susanne Grainger – London – Women’s coxed eight

Lisa Roman – London Rowing Club – Women’s coxed eight

July 27 9:30 pm Women’s Eight – Repechage

Wednesday, July 28

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 28 4;30 AM Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

VOLLEYBALL

TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)

July 28 2:30 am Canada vs Iran

BASKETBALL

Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball

Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball

July 28 9:00 pm Canada vs South Korea

RUGBY

Breanne Nicholas – Chatham/Blenheim – Rugby (Women’s)

July 28 8:30 pm Canada vs Brazil

SWIMMING

Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays

July 28 6:02 am 100m freestyle heats

July 28 9:53 pm 100m freestyle semi-final

Thursday, July 29

RUGBY

Breanne Nicholas – Chatham/Blenheim – Rugby (Women’s)

July 29 3:30 am Canada vs Fiji

SWIMMING

Maggie MacNeil – swimming (100 fly and potentially 4×100 Freestyle relay and Medley relay)

July 29 7:28 am 4×100 Medley relay heats

Julia Wilkinson – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays

July 29 9:59 pm 100m freestyle final

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 29 7:30 pm Eventing Dressage Team/Indiv Ses 1 (may not be in it)

ROWING

Susanne Grainger – London – Women’s coxed eight

Lisa Roman – London Rowing Club – Women’s coxed eight

July 29 9:05 pm Women’s Eight – Final

Friday, July 30

ATHLETICS

Julie-Anne Staehli – Lucknow – 5000m

July 30 6:00 am Round 1

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 30 4:30 am Eventing Dressage Team/Indiv Ses 1

SOCCER

Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer

Jessie Fleming – London – soccer

July 30 TBA Quarter final

SWIMMING

Maggie MacNeil – swimming

July 30 8:36 am 4×100 Medley relay heats

Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming

July 30 8:36 am 4×100 Medley relay heats

Saturday, July 31

BASKETBALL

Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball

Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball

July 31 9:00 pm Canada vs Spain

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

July 31 6:45 pm Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual

RUGBY

Breanne Nicholas – Chatham/Blenheim – Rugby

July 31 4:30 am Bronze Medal match

July 31 5:30 am Gold Medal match

SWIMMING

Maggie MacNeil – swimming (100 fly and potentially 4×100 Freestyle relay and Medley relay)

July 31 10:15 pm 4×100 Medley relay final

Julia Wilkinson – Stratford – swimming (100m backstroke, 100m fly and potentially relays

July 31 10:15 pm 4×100 Medley relay final (may not be in it)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

July 31 8:00 pm Round of 16 (may not be in it)

VOLLEYBALL

TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)

July 31 8:00 pm Canada vs Poland

Sunday, Aug. 1

ATHLETICS

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m

Aug 1 8:35 pm Heats – 1500m

Lucia Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m, 4X400 relay

Aug 1 8:35 pm Heats – 1500m

VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

Aug 1 8:00 pm Round of 16 (may not be in it)

Sunday, Aug. 2

ATHLETICS

Alysha Newman – London – Athletics (Pole Vault)

Aug 2 6:20 am Qualification

Julie-Anne Staehli – Lucknow – 5000m

Aug 2 8:40 am Final

CYCLING

Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)

Aug 2 4:02 am Team pursuit

EQUESTRIAN

Chris von Martels – Chatham/Ridgetown – Equestrian (Dressage)

Aug 2 4:00 am Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier

Aug 2 7:45 am Individual Final

SOCCER

Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer

Jessie Fleming – London – soccer

Aug 2 TBA Semi-final

Monday, Aug. 3

ATHLETICS

Damian Warner – London – Decathlon

Aug 3 8:00 pm 100m

Aug 3 8:55 pm Long jump

Aug 3 10:40 pm Shot put

CYCLING

Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)

Aug 2 4:02 am Team pursuit

Aug 3 TBA Team pursuit and Team sprint

VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

Aug 3 TBA Quarter-final

Tuesday, Aug. 4

ATHLETICS

Damian Warner – London – Decathlon

Aug 4 5:30 am High Jump

Aug 4 8:30 am 400m

Aug 4 8:00 pm 110m hurdles

Aug 4 8:50 pm Discus

Bolade Ajomale – born in London (lives in Richmond Hill) – 4×100 Relay

Aug 4 9:00 pm 4x100m Relay Heats

BASKETBALL

Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball

Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball

Aug 4 TBA Quarter-final

CYCLING

Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)

Aug 4 TBA Men’s Sprint – preliminary

DIVING

Celina Toth – St. Thomas – Diving

Aug 4 3:00 am 10m platform Preliminary

Aug 4 9:00 pm 10m platform Semi-final

VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

Aug 4 TBA Women’s semi-final

Wednesday, Aug. 5

ATHLETICS

Damian Warner – London – Decathlon

Aug 5 6:15 am Javelin

Aug 5 8:40 am 1500m

Alysha Newman – London – Athletics (Pole Vault)

Aug 5 6:20 am Final

CYCLING

Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)

Aug 5 TBA Men’s Sprint 1/8 finals

DIVING

Celina Toth – St. Thomas – Diving

Aug 5 3:00 am 10m platform Final

SOCCER

Shelina Zadorsky – London – soccer

Jessie Fleming – London – soccer

Aug 5 4:00 am Bronze medal match

Aug 5 10:00 pm Gold medal match

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Heather Bansley – Born in London – Volleyball (Beach)

Aug 5 9:00 pm Bronze medal match (may not be in it)

Aug 5 10:30 pm Gold medal match (may not be in it)

Thursday, Aug. 6

ATHLETICS

Bolade Ajomale – born in London (lives in Richmond Hill) – 4×100 Relay

Aug 6 9:30 am 4x100m Relay Final

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – born in London, Hometown Toronto – 1500m

Aug 6 8:50 pm Final – 1500m

Lucia Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m, 4X400 relay

Aug 6 7:25 am 4X400 relay heats

Aug 6 8:50 pm Final – 1500m

Friday, Aug. 7

ATHLETICS

Lucia Stafford – born in London (hometown Toronto) – 1500m, 4X400 relay

Aug 7 8:30 am 4X400 relay final

BASKETBALL

Miranda Ayim – London/Chatham – Basketball

Bridget Carleton – Chatham – Basketball

Aug 7 4:00 am Bronze Medal game (may not be in it)

Aug 7 11:30 pm Gold medal game (may not be in it)

CYCLING

Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)

Aug 7 TBA Men’s Kelrin

VOLLEYBALL

TJ Sanders – London – Volleyball (Indoor)

Aug 7 12:30 am Bronze medal match (may not be in it)

Aug 7 8:15 am Gold medal match (may not be in it)

Saturday, Aug. 8

CYCLING

Nick Wammes – London – Cycling (Track)

Aug 8 TBA Men’s Kelrin semi and final