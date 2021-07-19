RCMP: Human remains discovered as search for Clifford Joseph continues

Send this page to someone via email

As the search for presumed homicide victim Clifford Joseph continues, RCMP say it has found human remains in the area where he lived.

The identity of the person has not been confirmed, but police say they were discovered in Stead, Manitoba.

On July 18, as part of ongoing efforts to locate Clifford Joseph, the #rcmpmb Search & Rescue team found human remains in Stead. The identity of the deceased individual has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 19, 2021

That’s where Joseph was living when he vanished from his home in the early morning hours of June 7. His vehicle was found abandoned later that day.

Eric Wildman is a suspect in Joseph’s homicide and was the focus of a manhunt for more than a week last month.

He faces firearms charges as well as attempted murder charges in Ontario after shots were fired at police during Wildman’s arrest near Belleville.