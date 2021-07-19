Menu

Crime

RCMP: Human remains discovered as search for Clifford Joseph continues

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 11:20 pm
RCMP: Human remains discovered as search for Clifford Joseph continues - image View image in full screen
Files / Global News

As the search for presumed homicide victim Clifford Joseph continues, RCMP say it has found human remains in the area where he lived.

The identity of the person has not been confirmed, but police say they were discovered in Stead, Manitoba.

That’s where Joseph was living when he vanished from his home in the early morning hours of June 7. His vehicle was found abandoned later that day.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Manitoba family still holding onto hope Clifford Joseph may be alive

Eric Wildman is a suspect in Joseph’s homicide and was the focus of a manhunt for more than a week last month.

He faces firearms charges as well as attempted murder charges in Ontario after shots were fired at police during Wildman’s arrest near Belleville.

