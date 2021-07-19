Suspect arrested following series of North Vancouver arsons

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a suspect has been arrested following a series of arsons in North Vancouver last week.

The first of five suspected arsons that occurred on Thursday saw a newspaper box on Lonsdale Ave and 14th St. set on fire at 12:50 a.m. RCMP say they hope to identify three people who helped extinguish the flames.

A nearby garbage can was set ablaze five minutes later.

At 5:30 p.m., a dumpster fire was discovered in an alley west of Lonsdale Ave. between West 1st St. and West 2nd St., police said. A second dumpster located in an underground parkade at 150 W. Esplanade was set on fire 30 minutes later.

Forty-five minutes later, an air conditioner unit outside a building at 123 Carrie Cates Court was set ablaze. Police arrested a male suspect near the site of that fire.

No one was injured as a result of the fires, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the fires is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.