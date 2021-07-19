Menu

Canada

OPP investigate two vandalism incidents in Quinte West over the weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 11:16 am
Trenton High School was spray painted with what OPP believe was a stolen industrial paint sprayer on Friday.

Police are investigating two separate instances of vandalism in Quinte West over the weekend.

Quinte West OPP say they were made aware on Friday, around 7:30 a.m., that Trenton High School had been tagged in several places.

Police also say an industrial-grade paint sprayer was stolen from a construction site on King Street sometime between 6 a.m. on July 15 and 7 a.m. on July 16.

Read more: Sir John A. Macdonald’s gravesite in Kingston, Ont., vandalized

They believe the stolen paint sprayer was used in the mischief at the high school.

Two days later, on July 18, three people police believe to be youths spraypainted various street signs, a vehicle and a business on Gearin Street.

OPP say the mischief took place between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and ask anyone in the neighbourhood with security cameras to review their footage between those times.

Police say there is currently no indication the two incidents are related.

