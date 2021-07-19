Montreal police investigate overnight shooting in West Island

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating an overnight shooting in a Pointe-Claire shopping mall parking lot.

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, a 911 call alerted police to a shooting in the Fairview Pointe-Claire parking lot on St-Jean Boulevard near the TransCanada Highway.

According to witnesses, the suspect’s vehicle approached another car and opened fire. Both vehicles then fled the scene. A parked car near the attack sustained damages after being hit by the car being shot at, said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Police found one bullet casing on the ground and are continuing to interview witnesses.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

