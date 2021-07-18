Menu

Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating after man loses consciousness during arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2021 2:22 pm
The watchdog says its preliminary information suggests police used force to arrest the 30-year-old man, who then lost consciousness in the police car on the way to the station. View image in full screen
The watchdog says its preliminary information suggests police used force to arrest the 30-year-old man, who then lost consciousness in the police car on the way to the station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a man lost consciousness following an arrest by provincial police.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, says in a statement that police were called at about 10:45 p.m. regarding a man who was allegedly intoxicated and disorderly in Sorel-Tracy, about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

READ MORE: Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police

The watchdog says its preliminary information suggests police used force to arrest the 30-year-old man, who then lost consciousness in the police car on the way to the station.

Trending Stories

The man taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The release did not specify what kind of force was used and said no further details were immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement

The BEI has taken over the investigation into the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
