Dauphin RCMP investigating homicide after 33-year-old dies from injuries

Some Dauphin homeowners had an unexpected guest in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Manitoba RCMP said an injured man knocked on the door of a Dauphin home at 1:50 a.m., asking for help.
The homeowners called an ambulance, and the man, 33, was taken to hospital, where he later died.
RCMP Major Crime Services are treating the investigation as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
