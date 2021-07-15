Dauphin RCMP investigating homicide after 33-year-old dies from injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Some Dauphin homeowners had an unexpected guest in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said an injured man knocked on the door of a Dauphin home at 1:50 a.m., asking for help.

The homeowners called an ambulance, and the man, 33, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

RCMP Major Crime Services are treating the investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

