Telus phone and internet access down in eastern Alberta due to cut cable

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people in eastern Alberta were cut off from their phone and internet access on Thursday.

A communications line was cut in eastern Alberta and has caused the failure of multiple Telus services, including landline, wireless voice, internet, TV and other services provided by the telecommunications provider, an Alberta Emergency Alert said.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone with the company in east-central Alberta may be impacted.

“If you use Telus, you will not be able to contact help if there is an emergency,” the alert issued at 11:15 a.m. said.

The following communities are known to have been impacted: Hanna, Cessford, Consort, Delia, Acadia Valley, Cereal, Coronation, Oyen, Veteran, Youngstown, Stettler, Drumheller and Caster.

The list was not conclusive, the province said.

Read more: TELUS Mobility outages resolved for Alberta customers

Telus services will not work to contact help if there is an emergency so people are advised to check all communication devices for a signal, including landlines and cellphones.

“Make plans with your family, neighbours and friends to help each other if an emergency does occur. Tune into local media and local websites for information,” the alert said.

We apologize for any inconvenience. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911. Processes are in place to ensure emergency calls can be completed during an outage. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) July 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The Telus service status website said the problem began just after 9 a.m., when a road construction crew cut a cable. As of 11:40 a.m., home phone, all mobile service, Optik TV and internet service was down.

Telus said service technicians had been engaged and were en route to investigate.

There was no firm time for when the problem would be fixed, however Telus said at 12:50 p.m. it hoped to restore service by late evening.

Read more: Alberta Emergency Alert dropped after 911 outage for Telus Mobility customers

1:52 Few high-speed internet options frustrating for people in rural Alberta Few high-speed internet options frustrating for people in rural Alberta – Sep 26, 2020