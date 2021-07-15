Telus phone and internet access down in eastern Alberta due to cut cable

Thousands of people in eastern Alberta were cut off from their phone and internet access on Thursday.
A communications line was cut in eastern Alberta and has caused the failure of multiple Telus services, including landline, wireless voice, internet, TV and other services provided by the telecommunications provider, an Alberta Emergency Alert said.
Everyone with the company in east-central Alberta may be impacted.
“If you use Telus, you will not be able to contact help if there is an emergency,” the alert issued at 11:15 a.m. said.
The following communities are known to have been impacted: Hanna, Cessford, Consort, Delia, Acadia Valley, Cereal, Coronation, Oyen, Veteran, Youngstown, Stettler, Drumheller and Caster.
The list was not conclusive, the province said.
Telus services will not work to contact help if there is an emergency so people are advised to check all communication devices for a signal, including landlines and cellphones.
“Make plans with your family, neighbours and friends to help each other if an emergency does occur. Tune into local media and local websites for information,” the alert said.
The Telus service status website said the problem began just after 9 a.m., when a road construction crew cut a cable. As of 11:40 a.m., home phone, all mobile service, Optik TV and internet service was down.
Telus said service technicians had been engaged and were en route to investigate.
There was no firm time for when the problem would be fixed, however Telus said at 12:50 p.m. it hoped to restore service by late evening.
