Quebec announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up slightly

Quebec reported 65 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The last death reported was on July 13.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 went up by two to 82. This includes 23 people in intensive care units, which went down by two from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 103,535 doses administered since the last report — 101,686 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,849 before July 14, for a total of 9,752,346 doses administered in Québec.

When it comes to screening, 16,203 tests were conducted on July 13. That is the most recent day for which information is available.

Quebec has seen 376,109 cases and 11,232 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has recorded more than 364,222 recoveries from the virus.