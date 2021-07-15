Menu

Canada

Body discovered near Samuel-De Champlain Bridge

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 6:18 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are reporting the discovery of a body near the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Police say a 911 call was made around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night. Firefighters arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. where they confirmed the death.

Police do not suspect foul play, but a full autopsy is expected.

Read more: Search resumes for missing man who fell into Montreal’s St. Lawrence River

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

Police would not confirm whether it was the body of a 27-year-old man who went missing over the weekend after falling into the St. Lawrence River near Verdun.

He was in a boat with a woman and another man when it drifted into the rapids and he fell into the water, according to initial reports.

Police say the two other people on the boat were rescued.

