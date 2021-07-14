Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Regina confirms first 3 Dutch elm disease cases of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 1:00 pm
The province of Saskatchewan says that Dutch elm disease (DED) is being held at bay in Saskatchewan, even though the number of diseased trees is up. View image in full screen
Regina has confirmed the year’s first three cases of Dutch elm disease. An additional three trees are being tested with results pending. File / Global News

The first three cases of Dutch elm disease for 2021 have been confirmed in Regina, in an announcement made on Wednesday.

The trees are currently being removed to prevent further spread. Three more trees are being tested, with results pending.

“The best approach to control this disease is the removal of the infected trees,” said Russell Eirich, the city’s open space services manager. “Early detection is key for keeping Regina’s urban forest healthy and protected.”

Read more: Fight against Dutch elm disease by keeping trees healthy in Saskatchewan

Since 1981, the city has lost 139 trees to Dutch elm disease. The elm bark beetle causes the disease and the city says residents can do a few things to keep them out of Regina.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Residents can do this by not transporting firewood from other locations into and out of the city,” the city said in a release Wednesday.

Read more: Regina’s 1st case of Dutch elm disease of 2019 discovered

“In addition, elm trees should only be pruned from September to March to avoid attracting the pests.”

Signs of Dutch elm disease include wilting leaves, leaves turning yellow if trees are infected in the spring or early summer and leaves turning brown and not falling off trees if infected later in summer.

Residents with concerns about Dutch elm disease can contact the city at 306-777-7000.

Click to play video: 'What you need to know about Dutch elm disease' What you need to know about Dutch elm disease
What you need to know about Dutch elm disease – Apr 6, 2016
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagCity of Regina tagDutch Elm Disease tagBeetle tagElm Bark Beetle tagBark tagDutch Elm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers