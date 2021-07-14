City of Regina confirms first 3 Dutch elm disease cases of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The first three cases of Dutch elm disease for 2021 have been confirmed in Regina, in an announcement made on Wednesday.

The trees are currently being removed to prevent further spread. Three more trees are being tested, with results pending.

“The best approach to control this disease is the removal of the infected trees,” said Russell Eirich, the city’s open space services manager. “Early detection is key for keeping Regina’s urban forest healthy and protected.”

Since 1981, the city has lost 139 trees to Dutch elm disease. The elm bark beetle causes the disease and the city says residents can do a few things to keep them out of Regina.

“Residents can do this by not transporting firewood from other locations into and out of the city,” the city said in a release Wednesday.

“In addition, elm trees should only be pruned from September to March to avoid attracting the pests.”

Signs of Dutch elm disease include wilting leaves, leaves turning yellow if trees are infected in the spring or early summer and leaves turning brown and not falling off trees if infected later in summer.

Residents with concerns about Dutch elm disease can contact the city at 306-777-7000.

