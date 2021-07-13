YMCA of Eastern Ontario to reopen in September 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has announced its reopening date as Sept. 1, 2021.

While the organization has continued to operate many of its services throughout the pandemic, including child care and summer camps, it decided a full reopening would not be in its best interest.

“The reality is that, you know, in the summer months it is slower here,” says YMCA of Eastern Ontario CEO Rob Adams. “And with only about a 55 to 60 per cent return rate up until that last closure, we just can’t risk fewer numbers of people returning.”

Adams says that they wanted to focus on ensuring the success of summer camp roll out.

He estimates the charity has lost around 60 per cent of total revenues during the pandemic.

