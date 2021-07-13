SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

YMCA of Eastern Ontario to reopen in September 2021

By Megan King Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 6:12 pm
The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has announced that it reopening date will be September 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has announced that it reopening date will be September 1, 2021. CKWS TV

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has announced its reopening date as Sept. 1, 2021.

While the organization has continued to operate many of its services throughout the pandemic, including child care and summer camps, it decided a full reopening would not be in its best interest.

Read more: New youth YMCA programs have opened in Gananoque

“The reality is that, you know, in the summer months it is slower here,” says YMCA of Eastern Ontario CEO Rob Adams. “And with only about a 55 to 60 per cent return rate up until that last closure, we just can’t risk fewer numbers of people returning.”

Trending Stories

Adams says that they wanted to focus on ensuring the success of summer camp roll out.

Story continues below advertisement

He estimates the charity has lost around 60 per cent of total revenues during the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Kingston businesses excited for Ontario’s accelerated reopening' Kingston businesses excited for Ontario’s accelerated reopening
Kingston businesses excited for Ontario’s accelerated reopening
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKingston tagEconomy tagCharity tagReopening tagYMCA tagEastern Ontario tagSummer Camps tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers