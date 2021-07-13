Replica firearm seized after man shot by police at Calgary CTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said a replica handgun was seized after a man was shot by police at a CTrain station last week.

In a news release Tuesday morning, ASIRT provided more information about what led to the 23-year-old man being shot twice by a Calgary police officer.

At around 1:40 p.m. on July 7, Calgary police were called to a report of a man with a handgun on a westbound LRT train that was leaving the Westbrook Station. ASIRT said the man boarded the train at the City Hall Station at about 12:16 p.m.

Officers had Calgary Transit hold the train at Sirocco Station, where a containment area was set up and police began to take passengers off the train.

The suspect stayed on the train and witnesses told police he appeared to be passed out in the second of three train cars with the handgun on his lap, ASIRT said Tuesday.

For the next several hours, ASIRT said police tried to wake up the man with the use of a loudspeaker, but they were unsuccessful.

A number of police officers were seen at the southwest station throughout the afternoon, some with guns drawn, some in full tactical gear.

At 4:26 p.m., the man left the train on his own, carrying in his left hand what police said appeared to be a handgun.

The man then started to walk east down the platform, placing the handgun in his front waistband. A confrontation occurred with police, during which time a police officer fired two rounds from his service firearm, ASIRT said.

The suspect was hit by both shots and fell to the ground, according to ASIRT.

The man received medical care on scene and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He remains in hospital in serious condition.

ASIRT said the firearm was determined to be replica handgun. It was seized by officers on scene.

ASIRT has now taken over the investigation into the police officers’ actions during the incident. The organization is called in to investigate whenever injury or death occurs during police matters.

ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the man on the train to call 403-592-4306.

No bystanders or police were injured in the incident.

