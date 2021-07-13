Peterborough man wanted for bicycle thefts located in park with drugs: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man wanted for bicycle thefts was located in a park on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to a park on Stewart Street following reports of suspicious activity. When officers arrived, there were several people in the park.

Through investigation, it was learned that one of the individuals had an outstanding warrant in connection with the theft of bicycles in October 2020.

John Perdue, 38, of Peterborough was arrested on the strength of the warrant. Police say that during the arrest, officers located one gram of fentanyl. He was further charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – other drugs.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said.