Wildfire evacuees east of Skaha Lake urged to stay with friends or family due to hotel shortage

Dozens of residents forced to flee their homes east of Skaha Lake due to a fast-moving wildfire Sunday were asked to stay with friends and family due to a shortage of hotel accommodations.
The 500-hectare blaze northeast of Okanagan Falls sparked at approximately 2:00 p.m. and quickly exploded in size due to extremely hot and dry conditions.
The South Okanagan region is popular with tourists during the busy summer months and hotels, motels, and short-term rentals are packed with visitors.
Read more: 450-hectare wildfire burning near Okanagan Falls; evacuation order issued for 77 properties
An evacuation order issued for 77 properties by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) at 7:15 p.m., said those requiring services should visit the ESS Reception Centre at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton. For ESS information, call: 250-486-1890.
The order includes 67 homes, according to RDOS board chair Karla Kozakevich. The regional district has declared a local state of emergency.
“This is a fast-moving wildfire and conditions change quickly. Due to extensive smoke in the area, we are expecting an update from BC Wildfire later today,” she said.
The properties under an evacuation order are located on Allendale lake Road, Chapman Road, Eastside Road, Harkin Creek Road and Mclean Creek Road.
All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool, even if they do not require referrals such as housing or other services.
Regional district CAO Bill Newell said the blaze is still volatile, but no homes have been lost to date.
“At this time, there is no structure or infrastructure that is at direct threat,” he said.
Okanagan Falls fire chief Fred Dobransky said 18 paid-on-call firefighters responded to the wildfire on Sunday, hitting hot spots and maintaining guard around the flank of the fire.
He said the wildfire is moving in a southeast direction, away from town.
“There has been no rain in the last month and everything is tinder dry out there,” Dobransky said of the challenging conditions.
The cause of the fire is unknown but started near a private property along Mclean Creek Road, he said.
An additional 600 properties have been placed under an evacuation alert, which means residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
The properties are located east of Skaha Lake, south of Heritage Hills down to McLean Creek Road, in Electoral Area D.
Boaters on Skaha Lake are asked to stay away from the east side of the lake to allow water skimmers to conduct wildfire-fighting operations.
The Thomas Creek wildfire has been added as a “Wildfire of Note” on the BC Wildfire Service website. Its status is listed as out-of-control.
Eight firefighters, two helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to the scene.
Comments