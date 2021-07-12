Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Regional Road 97 in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 57-year-old man is the city’s seventh traffic fatality of 2021 after a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton’s northwest on Saturday night.

Investigators believe a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by an Emsdale, Ont., man eastbound on Regional Road 97, approaching Highway 6, left the roadway prior to the incident.

The vehicle rolled over and ignited as it came to stop, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The collision closed the roadway for several hours.

An investigation is ongoing and it’s been established that speed was a contributing factor, according to detectives.

