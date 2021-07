Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire is burning near the South Okanagan community of Okanagan Falls.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s gathering information about the blaze, but that resources are en route.

Smoke from the fire can be seen in Penticton and other area communities.

Several photos of the fire have been sent to Global News. They can be seen below.

