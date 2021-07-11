Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

2 men struck by freight train in Brampton: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 9:13 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men were taken to hospital after being hit by a freight train in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a collision involving a train in the area of Church Street West and Mill Street North just after 7:15 a.m.

Police said two men were seen “hanging out” on the train tracks when they were struck.

Both men were taken to hospital, one with life-altering injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no road closures in place.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
