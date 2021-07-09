Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who fled from police last month arrested this week, facing several charges: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 6:06 pm
Kelowna RCMP say Orin David Lucas fled from police on June 11 after officers arrived to check out a suspicious vehicle report. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say Orin David Lucas fled from police on June 11 after officers arrived to check out a suspicious vehicle report. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press Images

An Okanagan man is in custody and facing several charges, say Kelowna RCMP, after finally being caught for fleeing from police last month.

According to police, Orin David Lucas, 20, fled from police on June 11 after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle report along the 1600 block of Leaside Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, police found a white sedan trying to jump-start another vehicle on the street.

Read more: 2 Vernon men arrested, drugs seized as simultaneous search warrants executed

“Officers made contact with the male driver who provided a driver’s license, which the investigator quickly determined to be fraudulent,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The man then started the vehicle and backed into the police vehicle and fled, colliding with a vehicle parked nearby as well as other police vehicles that arrived in the area to assist.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say, luckily, no one was hurt, and that investigators quickly identified the driver, who was known to police.

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna committed to mitigating crime issues in wake of business complaints' City of Kelowna committed to mitigating crime issues in wake of business complaints
City of Kelowna committed to mitigating crime issues in wake of business complaints – May 5, 2021

Criminal charges were recommended and a warrant for his arrest soon followed.

Trending Stories

Police say Lucas was eventually located on July 7, along the 1900 block of Spall Ave. He was arrested without incident just before 2 p.m.

“Following his arrest, a search of the man located quantities of suspected fentanyl, suspected fraudulent identification and multiple weapons, including a prohibited weapon,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

“The man was also allegedly in breach of various orders previously imposed on him by the courts.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna crime stats for 2020 released' Kelowna crime stats for 2020 released
Kelowna crime stats for 2020 released – Feb 26, 2021

Kelowna RCMP say Lucas is facing the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Flight from police
  • Dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • Resisting a police officer
  • Possession of forged documents,
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Possession for purpose of trafficking

His next court appearance is slated for July 22.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagArrest Warrant tagFlee from police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers