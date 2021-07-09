Man who fled from police last month arrested this week, facing several charges: Kelowna RCMP

An Okanagan man is in custody and facing several charges, say Kelowna RCMP, after finally being caught for fleeing from police last month.
According to police, Orin David Lucas, 20, fled from police on June 11 after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle report along the 1600 block of Leaside Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, police found a white sedan trying to jump-start another vehicle on the street.
“Officers made contact with the male driver who provided a driver’s license, which the investigator quickly determined to be fraudulent,” said Kelowna RCMP.
“The man then started the vehicle and backed into the police vehicle and fled, colliding with a vehicle parked nearby as well as other police vehicles that arrived in the area to assist.”
RCMP say, luckily, no one was hurt, and that investigators quickly identified the driver, who was known to police.
Criminal charges were recommended and a warrant for his arrest soon followed.
Police say Lucas was eventually located on July 7, along the 1900 block of Spall Ave. He was arrested without incident just before 2 p.m.
“Following his arrest, a search of the man located quantities of suspected fentanyl, suspected fraudulent identification and multiple weapons, including a prohibited weapon,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.
“The man was also allegedly in breach of various orders previously imposed on him by the courts.”
Kelowna RCMP say Lucas is facing the following charges:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a vehicle
- Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- Resisting a police officer
- Possession of forged documents,
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Possession for purpose of trafficking
His next court appearance is slated for July 22.
