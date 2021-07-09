Large police presence in Maple Ridge after firearms report

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence descended on downtown Maple Ridge on Friday, as RCMP responded to reports of a man with a gun.

Police said the man had barricaded himself in a home in the 22100 block of Lougheed Highway.

Heavily-armed officers with the RCMP’s emergency response team were deployed to the scene.

Global News witnessed what appeared to be several flash-bang grenades detonating, and officers on a megaphone demanding the occupant of the residence come out with their hands up.

Police closed Lougheed Highway between 220 Street and 222 Street, and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

