Crime

Large police presence in Maple Ridge after firearms report

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 4:34 pm
An RCMP emergency response team deploys in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
An RCMP emergency response team deploys in Maple Ridge. Global News

A large police presence descended on downtown Maple Ridge on Friday, as RCMP responded to reports of a man with a gun.

Police said the man had barricaded himself in a home in the 22100 block of Lougheed Highway.

Read more: Kelowna building evacuated, ‘distraught’ man barricades himself inside

Heavily-armed officers with the RCMP’s emergency response team were deployed to the scene.

Global News witnessed what appeared to be several flash-bang grenades detonating, and officers on a megaphone demanding the occupant of the residence come out with their hands up.

Trending Stories

Police closed Lougheed Highway between 220 Street and 222 Street, and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge road rage incident caught on tape' Maple Ridge road rage incident caught on tape
Maple Ridge road rage incident caught on tape – May 10, 2021
Advertisement
