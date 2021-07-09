Manitoba pausing printing of immunization cards due to ‘overwhelming demand’

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has temporarily stopped printing immunization cards that prove people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province says, due to overwhelming demand for the physical card and an overall industry demand for blank cards, supplies are low and printing is being suspended until sometime later this month.

Digital immunization cards, which people can get online two weeks after their second dose, continue to be available.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced the secure immunization cards in early June.

The cards are available for anyone with a Manitoba health card who applies 14 days after getting their second shot.

Manitobans who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated are allowed expanded visits at health-care facilities, including hospitals and personal care homes, and also don’t have to quarantine for two weeks after returning home from outside the province.

The cards may also be required to determine access to major sporting events, museums and other facilities. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have already said proof of immunization will be required to get into IG Field this summer.

Walk-in vaccine appointments

Earlier this week health officials said the province is about to reach a new marker in the pandemic — the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is set to exceed demand on a daily basis.

Botha says the effort now is to persuade more people to get a dose.

In that effort on July 14, the government is planning to open all its vaccine super-sites only to people looking for both first and second shots without appointments.

The province says while Pfizer doses will be earmarked for youth between 12 and 17, Moderna will also be available for adults at all sites.

Hours have also been expanded at the RBC Convention Centre, Leila, Steinbach, Selkirk and Brandon super sites until Saturday.

To date 75.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans aged 12 and up have received one dose of vaccine and 55.2 per cent have received two shots, according to a provincial website tracking vaccination efforts.

First- and second-dose vaccine appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

— with files from Shane Gibson

